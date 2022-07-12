These days, movie studios need some really good elements to make sure their movies look interesting. If it’s a superhero movie, odds are good people will be excited and interested anyway. But if it’s a horror-comedy with some 20-somethings running around a gigantic mansion, you need that extra casting choice to make the story pop. Enter: Pete Davidson and some zucchini bread.

Davidson will star alongside fellow millennial icon Amandla Stenberg in A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies, which follows a group of friends isolated at a family mansion to wait out a hurricane, and chaos ensues. Here is the official description:

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

The synopsis alone isn’t that special, but it’s the cast that makes the movie look like an instant classic. The movie also stars Borat breakout Maria Bakalova as the group’s newbie, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, and Lee Pace. To make it even more exciting, there is an original song from Charli XCX in the trailer. Truly what more could you want? That and the probability of getting a Pete Davidson death scene is enough to make this movie the highlight of the year.

Bodies Bodies Bodies hits select theaters on August 5th, then opens nationwide on August 12th. Check out the trailer above.