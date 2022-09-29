The last time actor Timothée Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino worked together, they made Call Me by Your Name, an arthouse hit that was nominated for four Oscars (including Best Picture). For their follow-up, instead of working with an alleged cannibal, they made a movie about a cannibal romance.

Based on a novel, Bones and All stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they go on a “liberating road odyssey to “[search] for identity and [chase] beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are,” according to the official plot synopsis. Also, they’re cannibals. That feels important to mention.

The lovely trailer, set to Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker,” shows Lee and Maren traveling across the United States, striking people with tire irons along the way. “You don’t think I’m a bad person?” Lee asks Maren as their foreheads are pressed together. Later, she tells Lee, “All I think is that I love you.”

Bones and All, which also stars Michael Stuhlbarg (probably not as the world’s most supportive dad this time), Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloe Sevigny, comes to theaters on November 23.