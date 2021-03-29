Thanks to his role as Hollywood stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt walked away with his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor last year, but that’s not all he walked away with. According to Greg Rementer, the second unit director for Bullet Train, Pitt has thrown himself into doing his own stunts and has been refusing to use a double for the upcoming action flick.

“Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts — the fighting,” Rementer told Vulture. “He’s like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there!” In the film, Pitt plays a hitman named Ladybug, who finds himself trapped on a train full of assassins:

Based on the Japanese graphic novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, the ensemble thriller finds half a dozen hitmen from various criminal factions — each with their own respective mission, each with a competing agenda — aboard the same titular train. Needless to say, bloodletting ensues.

Announced over a year ago, Bullet Train will also star Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who joined the flick from John Wick director David Leitch. The film also stars Sandra Bullock, Bryan Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Michael Shannon. It’s a good cast.

In an interesting twist, according to Collider, Leitch actually used to be Pitt’s stunt double in the early 2000s, which is how he was able to secure Pitt’s uncredited and extremely random cameo in Deadpool 2. The two go all the way back to Pitt’s Fight Club days, so it’s kind of neat that they seem to be switching roles when it comes to who gets to do the stunts now.

(Via Vulture)