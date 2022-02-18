Sometimes, it’s hard being rich and powerful, because when you break up with your former co-star, they will sell their stake in your $164 million estate, which is currently happening with Brad Pitt.

Pitt claims that his ex-wife Angelia Jolie has sold her stake she had in their fancy French estate without asking him. Pitt also has a stake in the property, and the duo allegedly agreed they wouldn’t sell without explicit permission from each other. The couple bought the property in 2008 for $28.4 million when they wanted to build a family wine business, as one does. They split over a decade later in 2019. Perhaps understandably, Jolie sold her own stake in the estate, and he’s pissed.

The actor, known for his role in the iconic children’s animated feature Megamind, among a list of other little-known films, is suing Jolie, saying she didn’t ask him for his permission to sell her stake in the 35-room mansion. In October 2021, The Stoli Group announced it purchased Jolie’s 50 percent stake in the estate and the vineyard that Pitt allegedly spent millions to bring to life. Pitt claims Jolie is depriving him of his property and potential wine business the two had reportedly been planning.

According to the suit, “The purported sale deprives Pitt of his right to enjoy his private home and to oversee the business he developed from scratch.” Pitt was also planning on using the property as a recording studio. It’s a shame he may have to settle for his private island instead.

Jolie has yet to comment on the matter, only mentioning last year that the decision to sell was “heartbreaking” for her, as she once planned on growing old with Pitt on the property.