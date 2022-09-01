Joker 2, which has been given the fancy title of Joker: Folie à Deux just got more interesting. Brendan Gleeson has joined the sequel film alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Joker: Folie à Deux will be directed by Todd Phillips who also directed the first film, which won Phoenix the Oscar for best actor. The title of the sequel derives from a French term meaning “an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals,” according to the Indian Journal of Psychiatry.

Deadline reports that Gleeson has joined the DC sequel, which begins filming in December of this year, with an expected release date of October 4, 2024. The Irish actor’s role is currently unknown, as are many details of the sequel. In addition to directing Joker: Folie à Deux, Philips co-wrote the script with Joker screenwriter Scott Silver. The film is rumored to take place at Arkham Asylum, which is where Arthur Fleck/Joker ended up a the end of Joker. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting earlier this month. Although it has not been confirmed, Gaga is rumored to be playing Harley Quinn, and the film is rumored to be a musical. Given Gaga’s involvement, the musical rumors are probably valid. I don’t have any theories about who Gleeson in playing, I just hope he gets to sing.

Brendan Gleeson’s notable roles include Mad Eye Moody in the Harry Potter films, In Bruges opposite Colin Farrell, and Paddington 2. This fall, he stars in The Banshees of Inisherin, which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. In 2019, Joker won the top prize at Venice.

Will the Phoenix, Gaga, and Gleeson trio be even more iconic than Bradley Cooper, Gaga and Sam Elliot on the A Star Is Born press tour? We have to wait over two years to find out.