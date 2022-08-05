Earlier today (August 4) Lady Gaga confirmed the rumors that had been swirling since June, revealing that she will appear in Joker: Folie à Deux. In a tweet, the “Poker Face” artist shared a teaser video alluding to Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix, and then Gaga’s silhouette. The video closed with the release date, October 4 2024, and with a significant wait until that day comes, the fans have been in a frenzy wondering who she will play.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Some people are confident she will take on the big shoes of Harley Quinn’s role, last played by Margot Robbie. Others immediately dug in their media libraries to find the funniest videos to match hilarious captions about Gaga’s first day on set or having to jump into chemicals. One fan simply marvelled at how Gaga will go from a tour to filming the movie, and what it says about her career.

Lady Gaga is confirmed to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) August 4, 2022

Lady Gaga’s first day on the set of Joker 2: pic.twitter.com/dE7WqG2BP8 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) August 4, 2022

When Lady Gaga jumps in a pool of chemicals in-preparation for her role in Joker 2: pic.twitter.com/yjDVuEPOeP — leafy 🎈 (@leafymonstre) August 4, 2022

Lady Gaga is gonna swim in the acid to prepare herself for the role of Harley Quinn in Joker 2 — MONSTER (@gagavoodo2) August 3, 2022

The fact Lady Gaga will finish her sold out stadium tour and right after she will start filming for Joker 2 movie. Her career is about to reach third peak and we are not even aware how big this one is going to be and what other surprises she has prepared for us — Veka (Fan Account) (@babyloniaan) August 3, 2022

Lady Gaga joins an elite list of musicians starring in major films, and the pressure is on for such a popular series as Joker. Fortunately, she’s got some previous acting experience having appeared in A Star Is Born, House Of Gucci, and two iteratitons of American Horror Story.

Check out fans reacting to Lady Gaga’s announcement above.