Lady Gaga Is In ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ And Fans Wonder Who She’ll Play

Earlier today (August 4) Lady Gaga confirmed the rumors that had been swirling since June, revealing that she will appear in Joker: Folie à Deux. In a tweet, the “Poker Face” artist shared a teaser video alluding to Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix, and then Gaga’s silhouette. The video closed with the release date, October 4 2024, and with a significant wait until that day comes, the fans have been in a frenzy wondering who she will play.

Some people are confident she will take on the big shoes of Harley Quinn’s role, last played by Margot Robbie. Others immediately dug in their media libraries to find the funniest videos to match hilarious captions about Gaga’s first day on set or having to jump into chemicals. One fan simply marvelled at how Gaga will go from a tour to filming the movie, and what it says about her career.

Lady Gaga joins an elite list of musicians starring in major films, and the pressure is on for such a popular series as Joker. Fortunately, she’s got some previous acting experience having appeared in A Star Is Born, House Of Gucci, and two iteratitons of American Horror Story.

Check out fans reacting to Lady Gaga’s announcement above.

