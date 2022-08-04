Since mid-June, it has been rumored that Lady Gaga had landed another major acting gig, co-starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. Now, the rumor is confirmed by Gaga herself.

Today, she took to Twitter and shared a teaser video featuring Phoenix’s name and a silhouette of him in character as The Joker, followed by Gaga’s name and a silhouette of her. Then, there’s a reveal of the movie’s title and a silhouette of them both together, as well as the release date: October 4, 2024. All of this is set to an instrumental rendition of Fred Estaire’s Irvin Berlin-penned classic “Cheek To Cheek.”

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

The French phrase in the title, “folie à deux,” is defined by the Indian Journal Of Psychology as “an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals.” The movie is also rumored to be a musical, although no confirmations have been made on that front. Speaking of rumors, Gaga is supposedly portraying Harley Quinn in the film, but that too has yet to be confirmed. Based on the movie’s title and Quinn’s close association with the Joker, though, it would appear likely.

Regardless, this represents yet another major film role for Gaga, who was the co-lead in 2018’s A Star Is Born and also starred in 2021’s House Of Gucci. Before both films, she made a splash on TV in American Horror Story: Hotel in 2015 and American Horror Story: Roanoke in 2016.