In a video posted to her YouTube channel, actress Brie Larson discussed some of the parts she auditioned for over the years, but didn’t get. There’s Sucker Punch (she dodged a bullet there), The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, The Descendants, Iron Man 2 and Thor (and that’s the last we heard of Larson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe…), Jennifer’s Body, “untitled Wayans Bros. project,” Juno, and Halt and Catch Fire. She didn’t say which part she auditioned for, but potentially in another timeline, it’s Larson, not Mackenzie Davis, dancing to a Pixies song with Lee Pace. Something to consider.

Anyway, those are parts that she didn’t get, but Larson also discussed one that she did: the Clash at Demonhead singer Envy in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The third best comic book movie of the 2010s is considered a cult classic now, but the actress didn’t know much about the character when it was time to audition, and she found inspiration from an unlikely place.

“The only thing that was there was a description that said, a husky non-Ramona voice. I didn’t even know who Ramona was,” Larson said. “This is the truth and it’s really crazy. So I was staying up way too late flipping through the channels, and I stumbled on the Adult Video Awards and I was watching the red carpet and I was watching these women with this like confidence… and I was like, that’s it. That’s what I’m gonna do.”

Fun fact: that’s also how Vincent D’Onofrio found his Edgar voice for Men in Black.

