When Bring It On landed in theaters 20 years ago, it ushered in a different kind of teen comedy. Gone were the John Hughes days of pining after men in red sports cars and forging fragile friendships from days in detention. Instead, high school had become a satirical battlefield where some of the most unfair, outdated social customs were thrown in the trenches, stuffed with grenades, and blown up for the world to view their uglier entrails. Clueless pioneered the art form, and Bring It On perfected it, upending tropes and making cheerleaders (leaders of the social caste at that age) the underdogs. These were people that you rooted for, laughed at, and wanted to be like — not because they were pretty and popular, but because they were strong, driven, and could stick a front handspring step-out round-off back handspring step-out round-off back handspring round-off full twisting layout. Ranking the cheers of Bring It On is pointless — they’re all flawless — but for the film’s anniversary, we decided to dive into the movie’s opening dream sequence. It’s a routine that sets the film’s very high bar. A masterclass in storytelling. A risk-taking introduction to a film no one believed we’d be talking about decades later. A GIF-able empowerment anthem? Here’s how Bring It On’s cheeky opening number got made. The Pitch For writer Jessica Bendinger, who’d spent time covering the late ’80s hip-hop scene in New York for Spin Magazine, the genesis of Bring It On was a childhood spent watching ESPN cheerleading competitions on her aunt’s couch and an abiding love for Public Enemy’s Yo! Bum Rush the Show. But getting a studio to sign onto a teenage satire centered on cheerleaders took some convincing. Like, years of convincing. The project languished at Universal for years before getting a pick-up thanks to the interest of names like Tom Hanks and Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme. But that didn’t mean that anyone had high hopes for how the movie would turn out. Jessica Bendinger (writer): We were in pre-production before we had a director. That’s how little confidence and attention was being paid to the movie. Peyton Reed (director): Yeah. I got sent the script by my agent. It was called Cheer Fever at the time. I had been looking for a script to do my first feature, and I really loved the idea of doing a high-school movie. I really didn’t know that much about competitive cheerleading, and Jessica had written this thing that just painted such a vivid portrait of that world and that subculture. It was funny, and it was extremely visual, and it was something that I’d never seen in a movie before, and those things all appealed to me. Bendinger: Thank goodness. Reed: That whole first three pages, that was the opening cheer, which I think remained almost verbatim within that first draft. I don’t think we changed it much at all. It just grabbed you from the beginning, and it confronted your preconceived notions about cheerleaders, and it introduced all these characters, and it was just funny, and I was like, “Wow. This is different. I haven’t seen this in a movie, and as a movie-goer, this is something I want to see.” I felt like you could really surprise people. It was only after I read the script and eventually signed on to do the movie that I found out that Jessica had been trying to get this made for a long time. You sent it out to a ton of people, right? Bendinger: I had 28 pitch meetings and 27 “No”s. Late summer of 1996, in an old Saab with no air conditioning. I drove around studio to studio trying to get somebody to buy it, and I’d pretty much given up by the time I finally ended up at Beacon [the company that would eventually produce the film]. Reed: I think it’s one of those things [where] studios always say they’re looking for something new and different, but the thing that scares them the most is something new and different. Really, Jessica’s perseverance got the thing made.

Welcome To Cheer Camp The cast of Bring It On was comprised of a group of largely unknown actors. Kirsten Dunst was brought on as the lead with Gabrielle Union playing her rival and Eliza Dushku as the lovable outsider who introduces audiences to this world of camp and chaos. But the rest of the lineup was untested and unprepared for the physicality of pulling off competition-level routines, so the producers sent them to cheer camp. Lindsay Sloane (Big Red): When this was being cast, there was another cheerleading movie called Sugar and Spice that was being cast at the same time. It was weird because it was like rival cheerleading films, but being a girl in that age group in L.A. trying to get a job, it just felt like a madhouse, people rushing to try to get into one of these movies. Nicole Bilderback (Whitney): Oh, that’s right. I believe I [auditioned for] that. Sloane: When I got cast as Big Red, I remember reading the script and being like, “Oh my God, I’m horrible.” But it’s also why I loved playing this part because I got to be unapologetically who I was and unabashedly sexy and confident. The irony is I literally thought I was getting fired every day from this movie. The fact that I was playing someone that was so badass was such a contradiction to what was happening in my inner soul because I showed up, and there was actual cheer camp to learn these cheers. I showed up a week into all of the girls already being at cheer camp. I just assumed we were all actors that just lied and said we knew how to dance and cheer to get a job. Bilderback: I was actually a cheerleader when I was younger. I remember I went in and I read for the casting director and for Peyton. We had our slides and we basically just had to perform our scenes. The call back of course was in front of literally all the studio executives and the producers and it’s a huge intimidating deal. We had to not only do the scenes with our lines but then we had to choreograph a two-minute cheer. If I remember correctly, it was pretty badass. I choreographed a cheer dance to “Micky,” which is at the end of the movie. That was not planned. Sloane: I think in the audition maybe I did a split and maybe I did a cartwheel, but they didn’t really do a thorough investigation of who has the ability and who doesn’t. So I walked into this cheer camp and they had mixed our actors with professional cheerleaders and they had already learned one major cheer by the time I got there, and I walked into the gym and saw the cheer and was like, “Oh shit, I’m toast. They are going to so quickly see that I do not know what I’m doing.” So the entire shoot up until the very last day, as a running joke, I was like, “So do I still have a job?” Anne Fletcher (Choreographer): She’s so wrong. She was so perfect. I don’t even know what she’s talking about. Sloane: I showed up, I was like, “Oh, this is real. There are people throwing actors up in the air.” I mean, I wasn’t in any of the stunts, so I got saved that way. There was one girl, I don’t know if anyone has talked about it. I don’t remember her name, but I also wouldn’t say it if I remembered it, but someone did get fired after the first week of dance practice. Fletcher: I was an assistant choreographer and dancer for years with Adam Shankman. So it was actually my first movie on my own. It just was completely out of my wheelhouse. We were in San Diego when we shot this. We had a handful of younger kids who were the base of both teams — this is what they do is competition cheerleading, and then I would plug in our actors. The cheerleaders themselves, they’re accustomed to that every day. But for the actors, they don’t know anything about this. So it was a lot of fun being with them and watching them fall and figure it. Bilderback: It was Monday through Friday, every day. We’d wake up early, we’d get picked up, and then we would head to a gym that is specifically for cheerleaders. We started with learning all the dance routines, and then of course we had to train and learn specific stunts before actually putting all the routines together. While we’re doing it mind you, we’re having to learn the lines for the film. It was just full-on. Of course, we’re also all hanging out afterward and drinking, because we’re young and it was like a college experience. So when you’re young and you’re drinking, no matter how late we’re all up the night before, we were still able to get up early in the morning and still function and learn everything. It was a ton of hard work. Sloane: We thought, “It’s going straight to video so let’s have the time of our lives.” (Almost) Getting Cut The film’s opening cheer sequence plays on the “just a dream trope” but its tongue-in-cheek tone sets up the film in a very singular way. Bendinger and Reed both believed that was the perfect way to kick off the movie, but they faced pushback from studio execs. Bendinger: Jon Shestack, God bless him, did ask about cutting it. And I said, “Are you fucking kidding me?” First of all, people either love or hate cheerleaders. There’s no middle ground. You have to let them know we’re in on the joke. You’ve gotta talk about performative femininity and internalized misogyny. Obviously, I couldn’t say that back then, but you’re addressing all this stuff that we can now speak about. There were some notes about the lingo from the not-so-cool kids who didn’t get it. Reed: For me, that opening does three things right off the bat. It’s some of the most efficient screenwriting I’ve read because you are introducing a handful of characters right off the bat, and then secondly, it confronts the audience’s preconceived notions about cheerleaders in a really funny way, and three, it just sort of announces the energy of the movie. It comes at you from the very beginning. It has the energy of a cheerleader. It’s like the movie itself is a cheerleader. That’s what grabbed me from the beginning. Fletcher: It sets up the camp. Sloane: Most teen movies were set up the exact same way. I felt like this instantly went into that dynamic. I also think that everyone’s little shout out was a nice little moment, like a glimpse at who they’re going to be in the film. Then you do go into a trope high school movie moment where she’s having the dream that she’s naked, but it just felt representative of much larger stakes. This is not just about a girl who wants to be liked and wants to be popular. This is a girl who wants to be very good at the thing she’s committed a huge chunk of her life to, and she’s strong, and she’s fit, and she wants to succeed. I loved the messaging of it. Bendinger: I fought for that. The producer of a giant flop, I will not shame him and name the movie, but I will say this. He said to me, “Girls don’t go to movies.” Reed: That’s one of the most wrong-headed comments I’ve ever heard about the movie business. It’s just wrong. Bendinger: Thankfully, I didn’t listen to him.