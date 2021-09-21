Britney Spears has had it rough for a while, but recently things have been on the up-and-up. She recently got engaged. What’s more, the long battle over her conservatorship, which saw her father, Jamie, still in control over much of her life and her fortune, appears to be coming to an end. It’s the latter that will be the focus of a new Netflix documentary.

It’s called Britney Vs. Spears, and it will be the second high-profile doc about the pop star’s life, following Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears. That one, released earlier this year, chronicled her rise to stardom, her oft-negative treatment by the media, her highly publicized breakdown, and, finally, her conservatorship.

Britney Vs. Spears will delve deep into that last thing, exploring how her father spent 13 years overseeing her wealth and career and shielding her from media appearances, and how Britney ended up being so tightly controlled she reportedly had to ask to borrow other people’s phones to make calls.

Jamie Spears recently offered to end his conservatorship following a long and very public battle, in which his daughter repeatedly petitioned to have a judge give it the axe. Shortly after that happened, Britney became engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney Vs. Spears will be directed by Erin Lee Carr, award-winning documentarian, who has often focused on true crime stories, as in Netflix’s How to Fix a Drug Scandal and HBO’s I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth vs. Michelle Carter. She is also the daughter of the late New York Times journalist David Carr.

