There has been a disturbing increase of hate crimes against Asian-Americans since the pandemic started last year. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that while hate crimes overall decreased by seven percent in 2020, “those targeting Asian people rose by nearly 150 percent.” Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon, attributed the increase to former-president Donald Trump and his racist insistence on calling the coronavirus the “kung flu” or “China virus.”

“This is where ‘kung flu’ leads,” Lee tweeted, referring to the gunman who shot and killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at three spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday. “You think it’s a joke and that we shouldn’t be so serious about it. But then there are those who latch onto it with hatred and xenophobia and use it to fuel their fear and contempt until it explodes into heinous acts. This is what happens when we try to break the oneness into separate parts and decide to categorize and rank the parts as good and bad, better or worse, belonging or not belonging.”

The daughter of the martial arts legend continued:

“What would it cost you to decide we are all one family? But really? What is lost by transforming contempt to acceptance? t’s time to look within and ask yourself, do I want to be at peace? Can I operate from love? Will I stand with my human family and embody the end of hate? You’re invited to the family gathering. Please join us.”

She also used the #StopAsianHate hashtag, which leads to many helpful resources to support the Asian-American community, including where to donate.