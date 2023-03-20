Bruce Willis‘ wife Emma Heming is having an emotional time navigating the iconic actor’s dementia diagnosis, but she wanted to make sure to thank all of Willis’ fans for the outpouring of love and support. Heming shared a video update on the actor’s birthday where she opened up about her struggles and credited his fans for their words of encouragement.

“So today is my husband’s birthday. I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose,” Heming said at the top of the video where she got real with fans about her day-to-day life. Heming has already begged the paparazzi to stop crowding Willis and yelling catchphrases, which understandably confuse him.

Via Deadline:

“I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this,” she said. “I always get this message, or people always tell me that ‘Oh, you’re so strong, I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was. But I’m also raising two kids in this, so sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day, and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

Heming ended the video by thanking Willis’ fans for being her rock.

“I don’t know why I do that to myself because the videos are like a knife in my heart,” Heming said. “But as much as I do it for myself, I do it for you because I know how much you love my husband — don’t cry, Emma — but it means so much to me, so thank you.”

Demi Moore also shared a video of Willis’ family celebrating his birthday.

“Happy birthday, BW!” Moore wrote in the caption. “So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

(Via Deadline)