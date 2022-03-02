The trailer for Bullet Train begins as all trailers should, with Brian Tyree Henry from Atlanta shushing a bucket hat-wearing Brad Pitt for talking too loudly after pulling a gun on him in the quiet car. From there, there’s a Japanese language cover of “Stayin’ Alive,” elaborate set pieces from Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, and Pitt, doing his own stunts, as an assassin on a train full of assassins.

The rest of the cast includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, and Andrew Koji, who told Entertainment Weekly, “The one thing that I can say, you’re going to see Brad Pitt do something, a kind of performance, that I’ve never seen him do. “I just remember going, wow! He’s done it. I had no idea he was going to do that with this and take it in that way.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

An original movie event, Bullet Train is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

Based on author Kōtarō Isaka’s book Maria Beetle, Bullet Train opens on July 15.