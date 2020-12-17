Bad Bunny is quickly fleshing out his IMDb page. He landed a role in the upcoming Pete Davidson movie American Sole (in which Offset will also appear), and now he has booked another acting gig. This time, he is joining a cast led by Brad Pitt in the film Bullet Train, as Deadline reports. Also set to appear in the movie are Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, and Andrew Koji.

The movie is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka. The Hollywood Reporter recently described the book, “Published in Japan to bestselling success in 2010, the book has all of the elements that US studios typically look for in bankable source material: indelible characters, a thrilling premise (hitmen and assassins aboard a train hurtling through Tokyo), and a relentlessly twisty plot. But like countless other works of inventive Japanese fiction, the novel is unknown in the West; it had sat untranslated, unread, and un-optioned for nearly a decade.”

In even better recent news, Bad Bunny is feeling good after being diagnosed with COVID-19, as he told James Corden, “I feel great, thank God. I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. I feel great. I feel perfect.”