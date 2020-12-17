Getty Image
Pop

Bad Bunny Has Landed Another Acting Role, This Time In The Brad Pitt Movie ‘Bullet Train’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Bad Bunny is quickly fleshing out his IMDb page. He landed a role in the upcoming Pete Davidson movie American Sole (in which Offset will also appear), and now he has booked another acting gig. This time, he is joining a cast led by Brad Pitt in the film Bullet Train, as Deadline reports. Also set to appear in the movie are Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, and Andrew Koji.

The movie is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka. The Hollywood Reporter recently described the book, “Published in Japan to bestselling success in 2010, the book has all of the elements that US studios typically look for in bankable source material: indelible characters, a thrilling premise (hitmen and assassins aboard a train hurtling through Tokyo), and a relentlessly twisty plot. But like countless other works of inventive Japanese fiction, the novel is unknown in the West; it had sat untranslated, unread, and un-optioned for nearly a decade.”

In even better recent news, Bad Bunny is feeling good after being diagnosed with COVID-19, as he told James Corden, “I feel great, thank God. I already tested negative, so I’m so happy. I feel great. I feel perfect.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×