The trailer for the new Candyman drops on Thursday, but fans can get an exclusive first look at the “spiritual sequel” to the ’90s horror classic if they’re not too scared to take Jordan Peele up on his dare by saying Candyman’s name five times on Twitter.

I dare you to say his name. Click below to tweet #Candyman 5 times in one post. @CandymanMovie will haunt your feed with an exclusive first look. See the trailer on Thursday. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 25, 2020

But if you’re too afraid to tweet — no judgment — here’s the short clip the official Candyman account is dropping in people’s mentions:

Of course, you can’t just hop on Twitter and dare people to say “Candyman” five times without getting some choice reactions:

You really thought you were going to get your people to do this??? I'mma just buy a ticket to the movie like a normal person and not play with demons ty… pic.twitter.com/dj9xKYdK0U — Aspie in the Sky with ✨💎💎✨ (@Zforce9II) February 25, 2020

pic.twitter.com/ZKkvjJoAcC — Big Celleo From the Kokomo (@Cellustharula90) February 25, 2020

Not on my Christian Twitter will yall be summoning Satan! pic.twitter.com/Vxvrvf4Htr — The Problemagic Gnome (@Jyggazaam) February 25, 2020

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who’s hot off the success of HBO’s Watchmen, and the original Candyman himself Tony Todd, the film promises to hook modern audiences on the Clive Barker classic. Here’s what Mateen told Uproxx shortly after wrapping in Chicago: