‘Candyman’ Has Gone From A Summer Movie To An Early-Halloween Movie

As of yesterday, only four wide-release movies were scheduled to come out between the beginning of April and end of June, due to the coronavirus pandemic: Artemis Fowl, Candyman, Soul, and The King of Staten Island. As of today, that number is down to three. Universal Pictures has pushed the release date of Candyman, the Nia DaCosta-directed, Jordan Peele-produced “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror movie of the same name, from June 12 to September 25. At least it’ll still be in theaters for Halloween?

Other Universal titles to be shuffled around the schedule include Minions: The Rise of Gru (July 2, 2021), Sing 2 (December 22, 2021), Wicked (TBD), and Praise This, about youth choir competitions, which had the September 25 slot. It’s now undated.

Assuming Candyman — which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams, and Tony Todd — does actually come out on September 25, it will face competition from the likes of fellow horror movies A Quiet Place Part II (September 4) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (September 11), as well as Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, the Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, and Edgar Wright’s “well-directed acid trip” Last Night in Soho, all of which also come out September 25. Stacked day.

Let’s hope it stays that way.

I have a confession: Jordan Peele's Candyman is actually moving to September because Nia DaCosta just bought Skyrim. https://t.co/2WLNNcnoPh — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) April 3, 2020

