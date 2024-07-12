Captain America: Brave New World‘s first trailer has arrived from Marvel Studios. No pressure, but it’s on this film to reignite excitement for the MCU (although Deadpool & Wolverine and their middle fingers will get there first) and lead into the new version of The Avengers in a Thunderbolts* movie. So far, the film is looking ready to aim for that task, much like the brandisher of the vibranium shield. Hopefully, the audience agrees because it’s been a winding road, fraught with opposition, for this leading man.

Yep, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fought his way to officially becoming the new Cap in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after Steve Rogers handed him the shield in Avengers: Endgame. And finally, Sam’s role is fully official with Harrison Ford stepping in as President and General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Are things as they seem in this trailer with the U.S. government? Surely, we can guess the answer to that question. It also sounds like there has been purposeful non-mention of that Power Broker situation, and do not expect to see Dancing Zemo again here.

Do stick around for Harrison Ford (taking over his role from the late William Hurt) as Red Hulk in the final moments of this trailer. From the synopsis:

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World also co-stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas (!), Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Xosha Roquemore, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson (yes, that Tim Blake Nelson).

The MCU’s new cap officially arrives in theaters in February 2025.