The 25 Best Movies On Disney Plus Right Now (December 2022)

As more and more streaming services opt to put their movies directly online instead of, say, in the movie theaters, the choices for home viewers are becoming very hard. With hundreds of titles across every streaming service, it’s no wonder cable was such a hit all those years ago! They just decided what movie you were going to watch at any given time, and now we have choices. With the power of choice, comes the power of trying to sort through what’s actually worth watching. When it comes to Disney+, you’ve got a lot of options. There’s various Star Wars content, Pixar classics, and, of course, the extensive Marvel catalog. But only some of these movies are the best of the best. If you’re looking to settle in with a worthwhile flick, here are the 25 best movies on Disney+ as of this very moment.

1. The Incredibles Year: 2004

Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson

Genre: Family, Action-Adventure

Rating: PG

Runtime: 116 minutes

Director: Brad Bird

Trailer: Watch here It’s hard to go wrong with any early-ish entry in the Pixar lexicon, though The Incredibles is still a top-tier film. If you’re tired of all of that Marvel bloat that’s been going around, The Incredibles is a perfect solution for anyone who wants to watch some lowkey-superhero fun. Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter voice Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, a couple of supers who used to dabble in some crime fighting. Now, they are just regular old parents juggling three kids… who also have powers. In order to stop a new threat, they must band together as superheroes AND as a family to protect the city. It probably makes your family get-together look pretty tame. Watch it on Disney+ 2. Avengers: Endgame Year: 2019

Starring: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo

Genre: Superhero, Action-Adventure

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 185 minutes

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Trailer: Watch here Every time The Avengers meet with the most powerful beings in the galaxy, they end up beating them and going out for dinner after because they are just that good. But Endgame proved that sometimes, superheroes don’t survive, and things can get dark before they get better again. After Thanos snaps half of the world from existence, The Avengers have to scramble to try to get the universe back into its place, but not before facing deadly consequences. Watch it on Disney+

3. The Lion King (1994) Year: 1994

Starring: Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones

Genre: Family, Musical, Animated

Rating: G (but it should be PG-13, honestly)

Runtime: 93 minutes

Director: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

Trailer: Watch here To address the elephant and lion in the room, yes, there is a 2019 live-action rendition of The Lion king and yes, Beyonce is in it. It is also on Disney+ so you are welcome to watch that one, but if you are looking for something with a little more dancing and a little less like a nature documentary, the original is the way to go! Watch it on Disney+ 4. The Empire Strikes Back Year: 1980

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher

Genre: Science Fiction, Action-Adventure

Rating: PG

Runtime: 128 minutes

Director: Irvin Kershner

Trailer: Watch here You could go with any Star Wars title here, but we all know that this is the one you want to watch, right? The third film in the iconic series, The Empire Strikes Back follows the aftermath of the destruction of the Death Star, as the Imperial forces hunt the Rebel Alliance, which includes Princess Leia, Han Solo, and the cuddliest guy in the galaxy, Chewbacca. How will they make it out of this one? Watch it on Disney+

5. Up Year: 2009

Starring: Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer

Genre: Family, Drama, Animated

Rating: PG

Runtime: 96 minutes

Director: Pete Docter

Trailer: Watch here Up is a Pixar staple because it checks off all of the boxes that make a hit children’s movie: a cute little kid, a lovable animal sidekick, and a dead adult. The opening sequence is not for the faint of heart (or for anyone who has elderly people in their life) but the heartwarming tale of a young boy and his grumpy neighbor really does tug at those emotions. Plus, it has one of the best Pixar soundtracks, so even if you don’t enjoy the movie, you’ll get some great music out of it. Watch it on Disney+ 6. Thor: Ragnarok Year: 2017

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston

Genre: Action-Adventure, Superhero, Comedy

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 132 minutes

Director: Taika Waititi

Trailer: Watch here There are a lot of Marvel movies for you to enjoy on Disney+ (over 20) but only one has Cate Blanchett, and that one is Thor: Ragnarok. Thor is once again fighting to protect his home planet of Asgard, though he has to find that pesky little hammer first, as he’s been imprisoned across the galaxy. It happens! Watch it on Disney+

7. Toy Story Year: 1995

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen

Genre: Family, Comedy, Animated

Rating: PG

Runtime: 84 minutes

Director: John Lasseter

Trailer: Watch here At one point or another, everyone thought that their toys came to life whenever they left the room, right? Though you probably never expected that they would have the familiar voice of Tom Hanks. Toy Story is the first movie in one of Disney’s most beloved franchises, and it’s always a good watch, whether it’s your first or fortieth view. Andy’s favorite toy, Woody, feels threatened when a shiny new toy joins the gang, and the duo set out on their own adventure after accidentally being given away. It’s also one of those rare Disney stories that get even better with its sequels. Watch it on Disney+ 8. Deadpool 2 Year: 2018

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz.

Genre: Superhero, Comedy

Rating: R

Runtime: 121 minutes

Director: Devid Leitch

Trailer: Watch here This may or may not be the movie that required Disney+ to establish their parental controls, but we’ll never really know. What we do know is that Ryan Reynolds fought pretty hard to get his raunchy superhero movie on the streamer, and it worked! In this second installment, Wade Wilson joins forces with another familiar team of supers, though not too familiar, because they don’t have all of those rights. Isn’t Hollywood amazing? Watch it on Disney+

9. Black Is King Year: 2020

Starring: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Genre: Music, Dance

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 85 minutes

Director: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Trailer: Watch here Black Is King is a mesmerizing visual and musical reimagining of The Lion King that centers on Black families and self-identity by using the themes and lessons from the classic 1994 animated film (and the 2019 remake, for that matter). Beyoncé uses stunning visuals and extravagant sets along with some special guests in order to create a powerful piece of art focused on family and community. Watch it on Disney+ 10. Monsters Inc Year: 2001

Starring: John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Steve Buscemi

Genre: Comedy, Animated, Family

Rating: G

Runtime: 92 minutes

Director: Pete Docter

Trailer: Watch here Mike and Sully are just a couple of well-meaning monsters who are trying to make an honest living by scaring children by jumping out from the inside of their closets. Who can’t relate? But after one of the kids gets lost in the monster world, the duo has to find a way to get her back safely before the other monsters want to use her for her screams. It might seem evil, but it’s very eco-friendly to use vocals to power a city! Watch it on Disney+

11. Pirates Of The Caribbean Year: 2003

Starring: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightly

Genre: Fantasy, Action-Adventure

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 142 minutes

Director: Gore Verbinksi

Trailer: Watch here While the Pirates movies have a long, complex history, there is one positive thing that came from the franchise, which is that it brought the word “swashbuckling” back into the cultural consciousness. The movie that started it all, based on the iconic Disney ride of the same name, follows the eccentric pirate Jack Sparrow as he sets out to steal his ship back from a gaggle of ghost pirates who took it. Yo-ho! It’s a pirate’s life, after all. Watch it on Disney+ 12. Black Panther Year: 2018

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o

Genre: Superhero, Action-Adventure

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 138 minutes

Director: Ryan Coogler

Trailer: Watch here In the first installment in the series, Chadwick Boseman plays the honorable T’Challa, a young king who is expected to rule the futuristic world of Wakanda after the death of his father. But when looming threats put their civilization in jeopardy, he has to rise to the occasion and protect his family as Black Panther. Boseman’s portrayal of the superhero is one that should not be missed, and the movie is even credited as a major turning point for Marvel. Watch it on Disney+

13. Hamilton Year: 2020

Starring: Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Genre: Superhero, Action-Adventure

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 160 minutes

Director: Thomas Kail

Trailer: Watch here It’s been hard to escape the Hamilton frenzy over the last few years, and now that the iconic musical is on Disney+, it is much more accessible for everyone to watch. Plus you can have your own intermissions, which is great because it is nearly three hours long. Filmed in 2016, the smash hit tells the tale of Alexander Hamilton through a more modern lens, complete with great period-specific costumes and, of course, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Watch it on Disney+ 14. Wall-E Year: 2008

Starring: Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight

Genre: Animated, Sci-Fi, Family

Rating: G

Runtime: 99 minutes

Director: Andrew Stanton

Trailer: Watch here For a movie that has such little dialogue, Wall-E sure says a lot about modern society, mostly about how humans take advantage of every natural resource on the planet until it is barely surviving. But the little robot is so cute, so it’s okay! Pixar’s cautionary tale about planet earth and beyond not only features an adventurous cross-galaxy journey and a robot love story but it also has an original Peter Gabriel track. Those are the three elements of success. Watch it on Disney+

15. Return Of The Jedi Year: 1983

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher

Genre: Action-Adventure, Sci-Fi

Rating: PG

Runtime: 136 minutes

Director: Richard Marquand

Trailer: Watch here Every Star Wars movie is culturally significant in one way or another, and Return Of The Jedi is known for a few things, like being the last movie in the original saga, and tying up some of those loose ends regarding who is related to who. But the best part about episode six isn’t the monumental action scenes or the climactic conclusion — it’s the movie that brought Ewoks into the world. And that, alone, makes it work watching, in addition to all that galactic war. Watch it on Disney+ 16. Soul Year: 2020

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey

Genre: Family, Animated

Rating: PG

Runtime: 110 minutes

Director: Pete Docter

Trailer: Watch here As with most Pixar movies, Soul has some pretty heavy themes juxtaposed with colorful animation and fun music, which makes it entertaining for kids and absolutely gutting for adults. Tina Fey voices 22, a cute little floating being who teams up with Joe, an upbeat jazz teacher as they head out on a quest in the fantastical Great Before to learn what makes a person’s soul their own. Watch it on Disney+

17. Mary Poppins Year: 1964

Starring: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke

Genre: Family, Musical

Rating: G

Runtime: 143 minutes

Director: Robert Stevenson

Trailer: Watch here We all know the saying, “a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down” which, in Mary Poppins, is taken very literally, as they are actually taking medicine, but it also encapsulates what makes this movie a classic: Marry Poppins encourages everyone to sprinkle just a little bit of positivity in their life to make all the icky parts better. And watching the movie just does that! Julie Andrews stars as the titular babysitter with a heart of gold and a bag that can carry just about anything. Watch it on Disney+ 18. The Princess Bride Year: 1987

Starring: Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin

Genre: Family, Romance, Comedy

Rating: PG

Runtime: 98 minutes

Director: Rob Reiner

Trailer: Watch here Sure, Disney has a lot of princess movie options, but only one has a character named Humperdink, and that’s The Princess Bride. This charming tale is a non-traditional princess story that has gone down as a cult classic for its absurd bits and a cunning battle of wits. Westley, a very loyal farmhand, has to rescue his one true love, Buttercup, after she is forced to marry Mr.Humperdink. Buttercup Humperdink doesn’t roll off the tongue, does it? Luckily this one has a happily ever after. Watch it on Disney+

19. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Year: 2021

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh

Genre: Superhero, Action-Adventure

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 135 minutes

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Trailer: Watch here Marvel shuffled into Phase Four of the MCU in 2021 with the introduction of Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist portrayed by Simu Liu, who wishes to lead a normal life after leaving behind his darker superhero past that he was forced into as a child. After laying low for decades, Shang-Chi’s past catches up with him, and he’s forced to confront both his past and his destiny. Watch it on Disney+ 20. The Little Mermaid Year: 1989

Starring: Jodi Benson, Christopher Daniel Barnes

Genre: Family, Animated, Musical

Rating: G

Runtime: 87 minutes

Director: John Muscker, Ron Clements

Trailer: Watch here Mermaid Ariel dreams of a life above the sea, but that’s hard when you don’t have human legs and instead are half-fish. But it’s not impossible! The Little Mermaid is the classic cautionary tale of what can happen if you trade a part of yourself in order to date the handsome sailor with the cute dog. But, as it is a Disney movie, of course, it all works out in the end for Ariel and her various sea pals. The upcoming live-action remake will hit theaters next year. Watch it on Disney+

21. Home Alone Year: 1990

Starring: Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern

Genre: Family, Comedy

Rating: PG

Runtime: 104 minutes

Director: Chris Columbus

Trailer: Watch here ‘Tis the season to deck the halls and set a series of elaborate traps in your house just in case two very ignorant burglars try to rob you! Of course, little Kevin McCallister has a lot of fun trying to escape the bad guys after his parents accidentally leave him at the home… alone. See where this is going? It’s a holiday season staple! Watch it on Disney+ 22. Logan Year: 2017

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart

Genre: Drama, Superhero

Rating: R

Runtime: 139 minutes

Director: James Marigold

Trailer: Watch here There was a time not too long ago when we all thought that 2017’s Logan would be the last time we would see Hugh Jackman don those piercing claws and grow out his unruly sideburns, though that’s not the case anymore. Still, the final chapter in Wolverine/Logan’s life is an unexpectedly dark drama that acts less like a superhero movie and more like a heartbreaking character study of an ailing man with a conflicting past. Watch it on Disney+

23. Turning Red Year: 2022

Starring: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse

Genre: Family, Animated

Rating: PG

Runtime: 107 minutes

Director: Domee Shi

Trailer: Watch here Who among us didn’t have a hyper-fixation on a pop group when they were a teen? We’ve all been there! 13-year-old Mei is having some trouble adjusting to her teen years, and her mom is having an even harder time than she is. When Mei learns that she turned into a giant red panda when she gets too worked up, she and her friends plan a scheme to attend a concert against her mother’s wishes, and things turn messy. And red. Watch it on Disney+ 24. Cruella Year: 2021

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson

Genre: Family, Drama

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 137 minutes

Director: Craig Gillespie

Trailer: Watch here Emma Stone stars as the notorious dog-hater Cruella de Vil in her early days as an aspiring fashion designer with an eclectic taste in clothes (and fur). Sure, of all the Disney villains, it seems a little strange to make an origin story about the only one to kill dogs, but you can look past that for some really great Emma Stone moments set during the London punk revolution. Watch it on Disney+