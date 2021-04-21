The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently revealed that Zemo’s villainous dancing days are over after we saw him tearing up the dance floor in Madripoor, and thank goodness that Marvel made good on the so-called “Zemo cut” so that we can always behold the marvel-ous spectacle… let’s see it again, shall we?

🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/BlIwrUhGcQ — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (@falconandwinter) April 8, 2021

Art. Well, there was apparently another scene that had “a little dance,” and that moment got cut. This information arrives courtesy of Danny Ramirez, who portrays cop Joaquin Torres, on the show. According to Ramirez, there was a joke about South Korean boy band BTS, and it ended up on the cutting room floor, but not because the dance was bad or anything? Here’s what Ramirez told Collider:

“There’s not much that didn’t make the cut, but there’s a really funny moment in that last episode… I could see why they had to cut it based on, I think maybe licensing, who’s to say. But it’s this little ad-lib about how ‘I wish we were all more like the boy band BTS.’ Because I was like, I thought we could be more like RM. And so it was a fun little thing and there was a little dance that went with it. So yeah, that was a little bit of something where that would have been cool. But [the scene] was more about the dynamic between us and it still got to be a moment between me and Sam, which was the most important.”

That’s a bummer, although the matter certainly couldn’t be helped if the joke (and dance) got pulled. We will always have those Zemo moves.

(Via Collider)