Perhaps you’ve not noticed this, but the trailer for the big Hollywood screen adaptation of Cats got quite a reaction. The ad’s two psychedelic minutes united a divided country in abject terror, everyone unable to un-see the sight of digital fur stitched to the likes of Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, and Dame Judi Dench, as well as female cats with nipple-less chests. Anyway, here’s another Cats joke: As caught by Entertainment Weekly, some ambitious YouTuber went and created a mash-up of the infamous trailer with Stephen King movies, plus some other scary pictures.

The video is itself a trailer, advertising a forthcoming scarefest entitled Stephen King’s Cats. Alas, there’s only one King movie adaptation in the mix: Pet Sematary — the one from last year, not the one from 1989 co-starring Fred “Ed Munster” Gwynne. The reason is obvious: That was a pretty creepy cat movie. And yet it had nothing on the one where a tiny cat sits in a giant chair awaiting an enormous meal.

The other, non-Stephen King movies? Bird Box and A Quiet Place are two of the other ones spliced in there, with John Krasinski, Emily Blunt and kids getting the crap scared out of them by the Rum Tum Tugger. It’s a pretty good mash-up, if not as instantly classic as the one from 13 years ago, circa the infancy of YouTube, that turned Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining into a heartwarming family comedy. Still, it received praise from Caesar, which is to say King himself.

