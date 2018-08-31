YouTube

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Star Wars is one of the highest-grossing film franchises ever.

Next December, they’ll compete to see which is more popular. Finally?

Star Wars Episode: IX, the eagerly awaited conclusion to Abrams/Johnson/Abrams’ Disney trilogy, comes out on December 20, 2019. That’s the same day that Universal scheduled Cats, the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (inexplicably successful) musical starring Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Ian McKellen, to open. Another movie-musical was supposed to be released on that prime pre-Christmas date — Wicked — but according to The Hollywood Reporter, “the Wizard of Oz re-telling will be re-dated soon.” It’s just like Elphaba to defy gravity and release dates.

Anyway, Disney has been sticking with December 20 for Episode IX since the announcement was made last year, but a recent Lucasfilm press release ended with, “Release is scheduled for December 2019.” Notice that there’s no mention of a specific date. Would Disney move up Episode IX? Is that why Universal picked that weekend to turn pop star Taylor Swift into movie star Taylor Swift? And most importantly, how badly will they both destroy the Murder On the Orient Express sequel, Death on the Nile, which also comes out that day?

Together, Star Wars and Taylor Swift can rule the box office galaxy.

