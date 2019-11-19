When the first trailer for director Tom Hooper’s movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical Cats dropped, nobody knew what to think of it. This is largely due to the fact that the film’s odd use of CGI and “digital fur technology” is so unbelievably unsettling, that it makes the prospect of seeing the likes of Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, and more singing and dancing Broadway show tunes — as humanoid cats — seem insurmountable. But here we are, just over a month before the film’s Christmas release with a brand new trailer.

Among other things, the new Cats showcase features Taylor Swift performing a number, Idris Elba playing a feline who totally f*cks (and randomly disappears in a puff of smoke), and other gems rife with meme-able potential. Just in case you need a reminder as to what Cats is all about, here’s the official plot summary:

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event. Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

Cats scratches its way into theaters this Christmas. We wish you luck on what’s sure to be a surreal theatergoing experience.