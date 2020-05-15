There’s bad movies, there’s good bad movies, and there’s Battlefield Earth.

The 2000 film/Scientology propaganda, directed by Roger Christian and starring John Travolta, Barry Pepper, and Forest Whitaker, exists on a planet (Xenu) of its own. It was met with savage reviews when it was released, and unlike other famous “flops” like Ishtar, there has not been a critical reevaluation (“Dangerous Business” is a bop). It’s terrible, albeit fascinatingly so, and a common answer for the worst movie of all-time.

But the guy who wrote it thinks there’s a new Battlefield Earth.

“I watched about 10 or 15 minutes of Cats, and unfortunately, it might beat out Battlefield Earth,” J. David Shapiro told the New York Post. “To regular people, Cats was f*cking disturbing.” Judi Dench (and basically everyone else in the cast) and Seth Rogen agree.

Shapiro sounds disappointed that Cats might be considered even worse than Battlefield, which he apologized for writing in 2010. “Let me start by apologizing to anyone who went to see Battlefield Earth,” he wrote. “It wasn’t as I intended — promise. No one sets out to make a train wreck. Actually, comparing it to a train wreck isn’t really fair to train wrecks, because people actually want to watch those. He added, “Now, looking back at the movie with fresh eyes, I can’t help but be strangely proud of it. Because out of all the sucky movies, mine is the suckiest.” If only Battlefield Earth had digital fur technology.

(Via New York Post)