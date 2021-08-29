Getty Image
Marvel Stars And Many Others Mourned The 1-Year Anniversary Of Chadwick Boseman's Death

The death of Chadwick Boseman one year ago was a shock to fans who had no idea the star was suffering through a painful colon cancer diagnosis. Heartbreakingly, some of his closest castmates in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond didn’t know Boseman was close to death when his passing at age 43 was made public in August of 2020.

On Saturday, the anniversary of Boseman’s passing was a moment for fans and colleagues to share fond memories and once again pay tribute to the life and legacy of the Black Panther star.

Michael B. Jordan, who played Boseman’s antagonist, Killmonger, in the Marvel smash hit, shared a message on Instagram on the anniversary of his death.

Fellow Black Panther star Lupita Nyongo shared a heartfelt message about Boseman with a behind the scenes photo of the two of them on Twitter.

Another MCU star, Mark Ruffalo, paid tribute to Boseman as well.

Josh Gad re-shared the last messages the two actors exchanged on Twitter with a note of reflection.

Viola Davis, who worked with Boseman on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, shared her condolences as well.

Many others in Hollywood shared memories or tributes to Boseman as well on an anniversary that for many will never get easier to commemorate.

There were many other moments shared from his career and life that got a lot of attention on social media as well.

It’s clear that, a year later, Boseman’s impact and loss still weighs heavy on Hollywood and movie fans.

