Chadwick Boseman created a moment during the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, taking his award for playing a fictional hero in Black Panther to honor a real hero. During his acceptance speech, Boseman invited Nashville Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. to the stage, telling him that the award “is going to live at your house.”

29-year-old Shaw entered the headlines after word spread that he helped wrestle the AR-15 away from shooter Travis Reinking during the attack that killed four. Shaw sustained his own injuries during the attack after being grazed by a bullet and burning his hand on the barrel of the rifle while tossing the weapon away from Reinking and forcing him out the entrance of the restaurant. Boseman acknowledged the act during his speech before inviting Shaw up on the stage:

https://twitter.com/real-lifeoseman/status/1008885597300240389