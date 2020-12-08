Over the last handful of years filmgoers have been demanding more diverse representation in movies, and Charlize Theron has been more than happy to star in them. In Atomic Blonde, she played a bisexual spy whose main relationship is with another woman. In this year’s The Old Guard, it was strongly implied her centuries-old warrior had been involved with a female colleague. Theron has been proud to be a queer icon, and when a fan floated an idea for another high concept LGBTQ+ actioner, she was game.

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

Over the weekend, someone on Twitter had a great pitch: “Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife,” wrote a “PhD historian/interpretation writer” with the handle “Francis O.” Theron wasn’t tagged, but the Oscar-winning actress found the tweet regardless, and in a quote tweet she wrote, “Where do I sign.”

As it happens, Theron did just ink a two-year first look deal with HBO and HBO Max. Perhaps she can take this person’s advice and float a Die Hard clone — or, why not an actual Die Hard reboot? — in which she runs around a skyscraper or an airport or New York City, shooting baddies, cracking quips, and maybe even smoking a Guinness number of cigarettes, all while trying to save her wife. If so, she’ll have someone to credit with a great idea. Maybe by the time it’s made HBO Max will even be on Roku.