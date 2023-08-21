Charlize Theron can do it all — and that includes shutting down rumors that she’s had plastic surgery.

“My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging,” the Mad Max: Fury Road actress and drag queen ally told Allure. But “people think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, bitch, I’m just aging! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.”

Theron has “always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers. I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them.” She continued, “I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.” Or a perfume ad, topless.

“My oldest was just so embarrassed,” says Theron of a walk past one of her Dior J’Adore ads. “She’s like, ‘Oh, my God, Mom! You’re not even wearing a shirt.’ I was like, ‘You’re right. I didn’t even realize.’ She’s like, ‘All my friends are gonna see this. I mean, can you just wear a shirt?’”

Once the strike is over, Theron will resume production on two sequels, The Old Guard 2 and Atomic Blonde 2.

(Via Allure)