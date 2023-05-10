The next time a conservative politician tries to shut down a drag-themed event, they’ll have Charlize Theron to answer to.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress recently voiced her support for the drag community during the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon. “We love you queens. We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will f*ck anybody up who’s trying to f*ck with anything with you guys,” she said, according to People. “There are so many things that are hurting and, really, killing our kids, and we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t no drag queen — because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip-sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only make you love more, it makes you a better person.”

Theron asked viewers to “please support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should. All of these incredibly stupid policies. Bye! No more room for hate, only love, and love equals drag queens!”

All funds raised during the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon went “exclusively to nonprofits focused on LGBTQ activism as well as local charities combating harmful bills against the LGBTQIA+ communities across the nation,” including the ACLU Drag Defense Fund and Trans Justice Funding Project (Theron’s daughter is trans). You can still donate here.

