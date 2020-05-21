Finally, Charlize Theron is portraying a butt-kicking mercenary (just like fellow A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth) on Netflix. The Mad Max: Fury Road (but not Furiosa prequel) star is officially back in action mode in The Old Guard. As this trailer showcases, Theron portrays Andy, the leader of a covert mercenary group who — and this is actually in the synopsis — possess “a mysterious inability to die.” What a roundabout, cryptic way of stressing their immortality, and I love it. This movie will land on Netflix in July, while we’re all hungry for action blockbusters and gorging on microwave popcorn, and the trailer highlights all the butt-kicking that one would ever want from a Charlize Theron action tentpole.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond The Lights) directs the project, which is based upon Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez’s comic book of the same name. The film will follow the unkillable Old Guard group, who generally manage to fly under the radar, but a mission goes wrong, and they might be exposed to the world, and I think we all can guess where this is going to go, and that does not matter in the slightest. Theron’s co-stars include Chiwetel Ejiofor, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, and Marwan Kenzari, and here’s the synopsis:

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Old Guard arrives on July 10. Here’s a fresh poster as well.