Chase Sui Wonders is an actress who gave a scene-stealing performance in A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies. She’s also the Next Big Thing according to someone who should know: her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. “I mean, she’s the best,” the former SNL cast member and future host told Entertainment Tonight (via People) at the premiere of his Peacock series, Bupkis. “She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going.”

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, met on the set of their 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies. But they didn’t spark dating rumors until December following his split from Emily Ratajkowski. Prior to that relationship, he dated Kim Kardashian for nine months last year… A source has since confirmed that Davidson has met Wonders’ family.

Davidson also introduced Sui Wonders to someone important to him, and really, someone important to all of us: Martha Stewart. “They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford,” she wrote on Instagram around Easter. “I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple!!!!”

Sui Wonders will next appear in the Apple TV+’s City on Fire from The OC creator Josh Schwartz, while Davidson’s Bupkis — also starring Edie Falco as his mom and Joe Pesci as his grandfather! — premieres on Peacock on May 4th.

