Checking In With The Cast Of ‘Clueless’ 19 Years Later

Today is Alicia Silverstone’s birthday — she’s 38 — and the movie will celebrate its 20th anniversary next July, which is good an excuse as any to find out what Cher and her clueless classmates have been up to since 1995.
Cher (Alicia Silverstone) So what’s Cher been up to over the last two decades? Well, in 2012 she grabbed headlines for making pretty much the entire world say “eww” by chewing her son’s food and spitting it into his mouth like he was a baby bird. Alicia Silverstone is one of Peta’s biggest celebrity spokespeople, even going so far as to write a letter to Vladimir Putin asking that the members of Pussy Riot be given vegan-friendly meals while they were locked up. As far as movie roles post-Clueless, she had a cameo as herself in Tropic Thunder and in 2012 joined with director Amy Heckerling once again to co-star with Krysten Ritter in the vampire comedy Vamps.
Dionne (Stacy Dash) Stacy Dash was well past her high school days when she paired up as Cher’s best friend on the Clueless cast. She was 27 at the time, had a 6-year-old son, and had already had roles in The Fresh Prince and Mo’ Money. Dash followed up the success of the teen comedy by starring in the spin-off Clueless TV show for its three-season run. Dash is also one of the oldest women to appear in Playboy, shedding her clothes for the magazine at age 40 in 2006. Currently she’s filming a thriller called The Patient Killer that you’ll soon probably see (or not see) on the back pages of Netflix. She also drops by Fox News every so often.
Murray (Donald Faison) After reprising his role on the Clueless TV show, Donald landed his biggest role to date as Turk on Scrubs, where he fast became real-life bff to Zach Braff. Donald’s worked with other Clueless cast members over the years, joining Breckin Meyer on Robot Chicken and as well as reuniting with Stacey Dash in the TV Land series The Exes. In 2012, he had a small role in Kick-Ass 2 and is currently filming a sci-fi comedy about a couple of geeks that invent their own sex bot called Hot Bot.
Travis (Breckin Meyer) Every teen comedy needs a goofy stoner, and Breckin Meyer was perfect as the skater slacker that couldn’t be bothered to make it to class on time because of McDonald’s Egg McMuffins. Breckin’s done pretty well for himself both behind the camera and in front of it. Following Clueless he starred in the teen comedy Road Trip and was the voice of Joseph Gribble for five years on King of the Hill when Joseph hit puberty and his voice changed. He’s lent his voice to Robot Chicken’s various characters for the past nine years and currently stars in TNT’s Franklin and Bash.
