Chris Evans is no stranger to setting the internet’s loins on fire, but this time, he did it without even taking off his shirt (or all of his clothes). In fact, the Captain America actor’s chunky sweater plays an integral part in his latest viral moment that’s leaving folks with all kinds of feelings. It all started with Evans dropping a video of his piano skills in his Instagram Stories, and it didn’t take long before social media was fanning itself as the musical clip quickly bounced around Twitter. Maybe it’s the pandemic conditions, the contentious presidential election that doesn’t seem to want to end, or the simple matter of Evans being a downright snack, but people are here for him tickling the ivory and they aren’t shy about it.

Here are just some of the reactions, which fair warning, only get hornier as they go on:

I almost never do thirst posts, but honestly how dare Chris Evans wear this sweater, and that NASA hat, and beautifully play the piano. JFC. pic.twitter.com/y2F8FbePjP — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) November 25, 2020

Funny how Mozart been real quiet ever since Chris Evans dropped this pic.twitter.com/zgbtrXy4gm — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) November 25, 2020

Is Chris Evans playing the piano while wearing a big sweater the VACCINE pic.twitter.com/3s0fBr2HRd — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 25, 2020

Um… He knows what he’s doing everybody. He knows. 😏 https://t.co/2nUcQkQHUa — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 25, 2020

If Chris Evans can’t be my husband then what’s the point in being alive pic.twitter.com/evxt9jvpCf — Chris Evans’s unexplained tattoos (@hoeforstucky) November 25, 2020

But people weren’t just thirsting for Captain America getting classical in a comfy sweater. They were getting downright emotional at the pure beauty of it all. No man should be this delightful!

my super productive morning routine: wake up. see chris evans has posted this while I was asleep. cry. die. ascend to heaven pic.twitter.com/VAsmjPhVkQ — kay (@gaIaxyevans) November 25, 2020

If you look up Chris Evans in the dictionary it says A HANDSOME SWEETHEART THAT CAN CHARM THE BIRDS OUT THE TREES & HE MAKES YOU FALL FOR IT EVERY SINGLE TIME EXPLODING YOU TO PIECES EACH TIME 😭😭💙 pic.twitter.com/iHrcjfp6D0 — Sarah ‎🐶💙❄️🎄 (@CevanssPrincess) November 25, 2020

i think chris evans playing piano gave me more serotonin than i’ve had all week — robin (@ghosttotheparty) November 25, 2020

That said, it also didn’t take long for everyone to remember that time Evans did a shirtless backflip, and we’re back in Horny Town.

2020 is crazy, who would’ve thought we would get SHIRTLESS chris evans and piano playing chris evans? not me lol not complaining tho pic.twitter.com/B6QTaWmxdv — mari (@evanscapp) November 25, 2020

I was going to say find you a man that can do both, but let’s be honest Chris Evans is the only man that can do both. pic.twitter.com/C8ZBQIj9Y0 — Stacey (@heartofgold81) November 25, 2020

this is the same person, all chris evans. just sayin' pic.twitter.com/GDOW4ZjnS1 — siri (@ilysmcevans) November 25, 2020

Evans has yet to react to the thirst parade being launched in his honor, but the Marvel star is an expert at flipping social media attention into a good cause. After he accidentally posted a nude photo to Instagram back in September, and nearly broke the internet in the process, Evans used the viral moment to encourage people to vote. Two months later, America saw its highest turnout ever for a presidential election. Are the two related? Who’s to say?

(Via Chris Evans on Instagram)