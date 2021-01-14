Marvel fans are understandably freaking out after a Deadline report that Chris Evans is in talks to return as Captain America. While little is known about how Evans’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would play out following the events of Avengers: Endgame where Steve Rogers ends the film as an elderly who lived a full, rich-life after restoring the MCU timeline (or not…), sources say that Evans won’t be starring in a solo movie. The actor would reportedly take a similar approach to Robert Downey Jr.’s appearances in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Evans’ return is especially notable because the actor has been clear about being done with the MCU and pleased with the way Cap’s story ended. However, he’s reportedly been receptive to talks with Marvel who weren’t ready to let him go just yet. Via Deadline:

Things had changed in recent months as the idea was floated of Evans returning to the MCU as Rogers to see if there was any interest and as the weeks went by, Evans became more game to the idea with the two sides coming to agreement at the top of the year.

As for what all of this means for the MCU going forward, fans are already furiously floating theories on social media. At this stage, the possibilities are endless thanks to the introduction of the Multiverse, and the announcement of the Secret Invasion series for Disney+, which will feature Nick Fury trying to figure out which Marvel heroes are real and which ones are shape-shifting Skrulls.

when it’s revealed that old man endgame steve rogers was actually a skrull and the real steve is trapped in the past desperately trying to get back to bucky and sam that is when nature will have healed — kay (@gaIaxyevans) January 14, 2021

steve rogers is returning to the mcu because they're remaking endgame from scratch — reen (@guardicns) January 14, 2021

yes we want steve rogers back in the mcu but we don’t want endgame steve or old a*s steve back, we want the man who turned against 117 countries to save bucky and didn’t ask for forgiveness or permission back — love, sarah (@KeptinOnZeBridg) January 14, 2021

Could be something Multiverse or Secret Invasion related, or could be a Disney+ series detailing Cap's adventures when he traveled through time at the end of ENDGAME. https://t.co/SGfLA2TKdY — Adam Frazier (@AdamFrazier) January 14, 2021

My thoughts: Chris Evans returns in Multiverse of Madness as an alternate Captain America from a world where he’s Hydra Cap. You heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/EanlM7ggLA — LEADERS OF THE FREE WORLD #3 KICKSTARTER 2/1/2021 (@UpToTASK) January 14, 2021

As for how this will affect Anthony Mackie taking on the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel has clearly left themselves plenty of storytelling opportunities that won’t conflict with its future plans for a new Avengers team. It also wouldn’t be without precedent. Both the Falcon version of Captain America and Steve Rogers peacefully co-existed in the comics at the same time.

