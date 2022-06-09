Despite their frequent references to potential gay characters, Disney and Pixar haven’t actually shown LGBTQ characters being openly affectionate with each other, that is until Lightyear came around. The Toy Story spinoff famously features a same-sex kiss that was allegedly taken out of the film during editing, only to be added back after Pixar employees spoke out about the ordeal.

The stars of the film, Uzo Aduba and Chris Evans, are happy that Disney took the steps to add the moment back in. “It’s incredible, and a real hats off to Disney and Pixar for having that kiss be a part of this story,” Aduba told Vanity Fair. “The kiss is a greeting and a gesture of love that is tender. It does establish who they are as people, but it is not the singular identifier for who either of them are. Seeing a loving gay couple in a meaningful way is important for everybody.”

Evans, who plays the titular Lightyear man himself, thinks that it’s important to show these moments. “It’s great that it’s back in the film,” Evans said. “I think it’s a shame that it’s such a story. It should be more normalized, but I’m glad we are making those steps.” Evans has been openly supportive of the LGBTQ community after his brother came out.

Still, Evans makes a great point: it shouldn’t have to be a big deal to have something like a kiss be in a movie. Producer Galyn Susman added, “Representation is huge for us, and we want to make connections with as many people as possible. Alisha and her wife have a relationship that lasts an entire lifetime. We don’t have enough movies that show relationships that last an entire life, and that’s aspirational.”

Lightyear hits theaters this Friday, starring the cutest little robot cat in the entire world.

(Via Vanity Fair)