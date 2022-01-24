Chris Evans and noted dinosaur enthusiast The Rock have been cast in a new holiday movie from Amazon. From director Jake Kasdan, who previously worked with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the Jumanji reboot, the film will be titled Red One, and is expected to shot later this year. Few plot details have been released, but it’s expected to be a genre-bending action-adventure comedy, with some holiday cheer mixed in.

An original story, Red Ones will have a screenplay by Chris Morgan, who has worked with Seven Bucks Productions on several Fast and Furious movies, which The Rock has famously starred in. The Rock has had a busy few years, starring in Red Notice (seemingly unrelated to Red Ones) and Disney’s action-adventure film Jungle Cruise, based on the mediocre Disney ride. Oh, he also has a giant T-Rex skull replica, for some reason.

Meanwhile, Evans has been exploring other genres after his final stint as superhero Captain America in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. He recently had a small cameo in Netflix’s satirical doomsday comedy Don’t Look Up, and stars Apple TV’s series Defending Jacob, where he played an acting DA who’s son is charged with murder. He will also voice a young Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming Pixar prequel.