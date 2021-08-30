Right now, Scarlett Johansson and the MCU are at loggerheads. Last month the actress sued Disney, which owns Marvel Films, over their decision to release her solo outing Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ PVOD simultaneously. It was a bold move, and it might change the industry altogether. But it hasn’t ruined her relationships with her former colleagues. Elizabeth Olsen came out in support of her. And another MCU alum has just teamed up to reunite with her for some non-MCU shenanigans.

As first reported by Deadline, Johnansson and Chris Evans have signed on for Ghosted, described as a romantic adventure film, in the vein of Romancing the Stone. The movie will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, the actor-turned-filmmaker who helmed Rocketman, and the script comes from Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, of Deadpool and Zombieland. It will also be the latest acquisition from Apple, which nabbed the Sundance fave CODA and gave Martin Scorsese the bucket of cash to make his next picture, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Johansson and Evans go way back. Long before the first Avengers, they appeared together in 2004’s The Perfect Score, playing high school seniors who try to swindle the SATs. He also had a small part in The Nanny Diaries, a Johansson vehicle from 2007. In other words, Black Widow and Cap are getting the band back together.

