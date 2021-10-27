The first teaser trailer for Lightyear, which is not about Buzz Lightyear but it is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on, is here.

The film is directed by Angus MacLane, who told Entertainment Weekly to not think of Lightyear as being set in the world of Toy Story. “Another way to get at it, it’s a straightforward sci-fi action film about the Buzz Lightyear character,” he said. “In the Toy Story universe, it would be like a movie that maybe Andy would have seen, that would have made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure. The movie doesn’t end and then you see Andy eating popcorn. This is its own thing… This is standalone. It’s the Buzz Lightyear movie. It’s that character but as the space ranger, not as the toy.”

Lightyear looks like it has more in common with First Man than Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, but human Buzz will have a laser and rocket legs, MacLane teased, “and you’d probably want to make sure that at some point he had a recognizable antagonist.” Lightyear doubles as an origin story of how Zurg got his purple ensemble.

Lightyear, featuring Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz, hits theaters next summer.