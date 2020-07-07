Not to be outdone by Jamie Foxx’s transformation into Mike Tyson, Chris Hemsworth is bulking up to play Hulk Hogan. It was revealed last year that the Thor: Ragnarok star would portray the Hulkster (not this one) in a biopic from Joker director Todd Phillips that will not delve into Hogan’s recent years; instead, it focuses on “Hogan’s rise and is described as an origin story of Hulkamania,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. That’s like making a Harvey Dent movie without getting into the Two-Face years, but OK, sure.

Hemsworth is preparing to sculpt his already impressively-chiseled body for the biopic, and as he recently told Total Film, his Hogan will be even more buff than an actual god.

“This movie is going to be a really fun project,” he said. “As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude.” Hemsworth, who will dye his hair blonde and grow a mustache to resemble the WWE Hall of Famer, added that he’ll “also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing.”

The still-untitled movie does not have a release date. But at least we have this.

It’s gonna be tough for Hemsworth to one-up those acting skills.

(Via CinemaBlend and Total Film)