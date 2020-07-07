MARVEL
Chris Hemsworth Is Getting More Ripped To Play Hulk Hogan Than He Ever Did For Thor

Not to be outdone by Jamie Foxx’s transformation into Mike Tyson, Chris Hemsworth is bulking up to play Hulk Hogan. It was revealed last year that the Thor: Ragnarok star would portray the Hulkster (not this one) in a biopic from Joker director Todd Phillips that will not delve into Hogan’s recent years; instead, it focuses on “Hogan’s rise and is described as an origin story of Hulkamania,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. That’s like making a Harvey Dent movie without getting into the Two-Face years, but OK, sure.

Hemsworth is preparing to sculpt his already impressively-chiseled body for the biopic, and as he recently told Total Film, his Hogan will be even more buff than an actual god.

“This movie is going to be a really fun project,” he said. “As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude.” Hemsworth, who will dye his hair blonde and grow a mustache to resemble the WWE Hall of Famer, added that he’ll “also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing.”

The still-untitled movie does not have a release date. But at least we have this.

It’s gonna be tough for Hemsworth to one-up those acting skills.

(Via CinemaBlend and Total Film)

