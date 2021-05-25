While Chris Hemsworth‘s Instagram has more recently been filled with super jacked photos as he films Thor: Love and Thunder, on Tuesday, the actor switched things up with a little fatherly disappointment. In what starts as an adorable photo of Hemsworth walking with his son while taking a break from filming the fourth Thor film, the insanely ripped dad revealed that their father-son chat didn’t go exactly as planned.

With the boy wearing a red cape just like the God of Thunder, Hemsworth asked him the “age old question” of what he wants to be when he grows up. Unfortunately, the Thor star didn’t get the answer he was looking for when the boy responded, “Superman,” which prompted Hemsworth to note that he’s lucky he has two other kids.

All of this is very cute and fun, sure, but if you happened to glance at his legs and notice that something seems a bit… off, don’t feel bad. You’re not alone. The actor’s brother, Luke Hemsworth, jumped into his younger sibling’s replies and asked what we’re all thinking: “Bro?! You’ve been skipping leg days again?!”

Of course, it could just be a weird camera angle, and we’re not about to question the Thunder God’s workout routine. Not when he’s packing those guns.

(Via Chris Hemsworth on Instagram)