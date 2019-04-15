VIEW ASKEW

Much ado was made of Ben Affleck’s comments that he was ready to patch things up with Kevin Smith, or at least appear in the director’s next movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. “I haven’t been asked to make an appearance, but you never know, there’s still time. We’ll see,” the Triple Frontier star said. “I would defer to Kevin.” It’s unknown whether Smith reached out to the Batfleck (it’s probably too late for a Reboot cameo now), but he did announce that another actor playing a well-known superhero has joined the cast: Chris Hemsworth.

“Sometimes I like to highlight unknown actors in our industry – and I think *this* fresh face from young Hollywood might soon find fame and fortune on the Silver Screen,” Smith wrote on Instagram, tongue firmly in cheek. “He’s newcomer @chrishemsworth and I’m predicting right here that Chris is gonna take Tinsel Town by storm one day!” The handsome Australian, a movie star? Never!

Smith continued:

The boy is like a god who thundered down from another universe! But it’s not some kinda dark world because this guy is no black hat – he’s an artistic avenger who’s just looking to book his first gig on the way to his ultimate endgame: a S.A.G. card! So I’m gonna take a chance on this up and coming charismatic kid from Australia and help him out on his star trek with a low key role in @jayandsilentbob Reboot. He’s a killer comedic actor but I keep telling him that the *real* money’s in @marvelstudios movies. In a just world, he’d get to at least screen test for them. Regardless, I’ll keep you posted on Chris’ Hollywood progress. He should go far, because Chris is a super nice charmer who’s crazy talented and incredibly generous with his time. If you can get past the guy’s unorthodox looks, you’ll find a whole Hems worth of raw, untapped talent!

Hemsworth joins the previously announced Redman and Method Man, Jason Lee, Joey Lauren Adams, Craig Robinson, and Joe Manganiello, among other. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot does not currently have a release date.

