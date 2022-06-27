With the cat out of the bag that the God of Thunder’s naked butt will not be censored when Thor: Love and Thunder dad rocks into theaters, Chris Hemsworth is opening up about the nude journey he’s been wanting to take since Day One. While attending the Hollywood premiere, the Marvel star says he’s literally been dreaming of giving MCU fans the whole package after going shirtless in 2011’s Thor.

“It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine,” Hemsworth told Variety. “The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, ‘You know what’s gonna sweeten this… a decade from now it’s all gonna come off.'”

Granted, the fourth installment in the Thor series probably doesn’t need any help at the box office, leaning into naked Thor is one way to get mere mortal butts into seats. That’s why director Taika Waititi made it a point to let fans know about “the full Hem’s Worth” while stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. Waititi also played up Hemsworth’s ridiculously jacked physique because, again, how can you lose with this marketing strategy?

“With Chris, he’s worked so hard on that,” Waititi told Colbert after confirming that the censored shot in the trailer wouldn’t be pixelated in the final product. “It’s so many squats! It’d be depriving humanity if I didn’t show that.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will flash those thunder cheeks in theaters on July 8.

