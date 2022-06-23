Taika Waititi stopped by The Late Show on Wednesday night to deliver the most important Marvel movie news to date: Chris Hemsworth‘s butt will not be censored in Thor: Love and Thunder. As shown in the film’s second trailer, Russell Crowe’s Zeus accidentally disrobes Thor, leaving the God of Thunder standing fully naked in front of an entire arena. However, in the trailer, Hemsworth’s super-jacked cheeks are blurred out. Waititi promises that will not be the case in the final product.

“In the movie, it’s not pixelated, though,” Waititi told host Stephen Colbert. “You get the full Hems’ Worth. The full worthiness!”

The Love and Thunder director went on to explain how the world deserves the end result of Hemsworth’s insane fitness regime, plus Waititi just likes putting naked butts in movies. Via AV Club:

“With Chris, he’s worked so hard on that,” Waititi continues. “It’s so many squats! It’d be depriving humanity if I didn’t show that.” The Oscar-winning director already surprised audiences with a shot of the Hulk’s pea-green posterior in his previous Marvel outing, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. “Some may say it’s an obsession, I just say it’s art,” he concludes.

Of course, with Hemsworth angling for a cameo in Deadpool 3, this may not be the last Marvel fans see of his godly rear. Unless the Rated-R movie goes in a different direction, in which case, firefighters should probably be standing by to hose off theatergoers.

Thor: Love and Thunder will bring the butt thunder to theaters on July 8.

