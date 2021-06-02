The filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth in the Norse god-turned-superhero’s solo ventures, has gained closer scrutiny that most, and for a good reason: It’s the first Marvel film to start shooting since the pandemic began. There’ve been surprise cast reveals, including one biggie that leaked accidentally. But as of Tuesday, after some five months of shooting, it’s all over now, and its titular star, Chris Hemsworth, made sure to celebrate.

In an Instagram post, the actor posted a picture of his ripped bod, tightly clad in a muscle shirt bearing an inscrutable drawing that will become scrutable eventually. Next to him is his director, Taika Waititi, presumably posing as Krog, the much-loved rock character he introduced in the previous Thor outing, Ragnarok.

In the caption, Hemsworth made some bold promises. “The film is gonna be bats*it crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two,” he wrote. He tacked on a couldn’t-resist addition, saying it will also have “Lots of love, lots of thunder!”

It’s currently unclear exactly how Love and Thunder will roll. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor surrendered his title as ruler of Asgard to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie. Later it was revealed that Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, MIA from Ragnarok, would return, now as “Mighty Thor.” And Christian Bale is the baddie! Moreover, Ragnarok was already plenty “bats*it,” so who knows how outside-the-box Waititi and team will venture. Love and Thunder is due in theaters May 6 of next year.

(Via EW)