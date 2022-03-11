Perhaps you’ve seen recent photos of Chris Pine out and about and thought to yourself “hm, that must be him preparing for some sort of Aquaman sequel, or a gritty Gorton’s Fisherman origin story.” You would be incorrect, though those are pretty good theories. In reality, the Star Trek star is actually just lazy. Stars! They’re just like us.

While promoting his new movie All The Old Knives (not the Knives Out sequel, just to be clear. That’s a different Chris.) the actor was asked about his new bearded look. He attributed his long, graying beard to “equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here.” Perhaps a Santa Clause biopic is in the works?

Pine added that his publicist was a fan of the new style. “This is my Gregg Allman ’70s look,” he reportedly told Entertainment Tonight. “My publicist said I look like a Bee Gee, but I prefer Gregg Allman.”

In All The Old Knives, Pine stars as ex-spy Henry Pelham who is haunted by an unsolved case. The movie, which drops on Amazon Prime next month, also stars Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Jonathan Pryce. The actor is also gearing up to star and shoot his directorial debut, Poolman, alongside Hollywood icons Annette Benning and Danny DeVito. Hopefully, the beard is here to stay. We are still waiting to hear about his upcoming Dungeons and Dragons project, though.