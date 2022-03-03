There’s a famous story, now confirmed, about how James Cameron pitched Aliens. He entered a conference room full of stuffy executives, walked to a whiteboard, and wrote the word “Alien” on it. He then added an “s” and, after waiting a dramatic beat, drew two vertical lines through the letter, turning the “s” into a dollar sign.

It’s fun to imagine All the Old Knives being pitched the same way, except instead of “Alien” becoming “Alien$,” it’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie” being crossed out in favor of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton.” This is not a complaint: Chris Pine is the #1 Chris, and Thandiwe Newton is the best non-rock climbing reason to watch Mission: Impossible 2 (also, she called Sean Penn a “jibbering fool,” which rules). All the Old Knives is heavier on the espionage and lighter on the romance than Mr. and Mrs. Smith, but still, it’s a good formula.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A modern-day espionage thriller that follows Henry (Chris Pine) as he investigates Celia (Thandiwe Newton), a past flame from their days as CIA intelligence officers in Vienna, who is now under suspicion of having been a double agent. Using flashbacks to weave together multiple timelines, All the Old Knives peels back the layers of their past romance and exposes the truth behind a devastating terrorist attack they were unable to stop.

All the Old Knives, which also stars Jonathan Pryce and Laurence Fishburne (as all movies should), premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 8.