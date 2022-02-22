Nearly six long years after their last movie and after many failed iterations (including Quentin Tarantino’s R-rated take on the franchise), a new Star Trek film with the Chris Pine-led crew was finally announced. Hooray! It was a slightly surprising move, again, because it’s been so long since 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. But the news came as a shock to a few others who probably shouldn’t have learned about it alongside everyone else.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that some but not all of the actors were, in THR’s words, “not aware that an announcement for another film was coming, much less that their clients would be touted as a part of the deal, and certainly not that their clients would be shooting a movie by year’s end.”

One person who definitely was was Pine, seen as the “lynchpin” of this wing of the series. It’s not clear who wasn’t informed ahead of time, but the Pine-led cast includes Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana and John Cho. (Anton Yelchin, who played Anton Yelchin, tragically passed away shortly before Beyond was released.)

That cast first appeared in 2009, which breathed new life into a franchise long dormant from the big screen, but which continued to survive on television. Since Beyond, the Trek-verse has greatly expanded, with numerous shows lurking on the relatively newish streamer Peacock, including Discovery, Picard, and the animated Lower Decks. Anyway, here’s hoping everyone’s schedules towards the end of the year are clear!

(Via THR)