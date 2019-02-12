Chris Pratt Defends His Church Against Ellen Page’s Accusation That It’s ‘Infamously Anti-LGBTQ’

Last week, Chris Pratt was doing his Lego Movie 2 press rounds, casually telling Stephen Colbert all about his beloved church. He was probably pretty surprised when his ode to his place of worship was challenged by Ellen Page. The actress went on Twitter to helpfully point that Pratt’s church is, in her words, “infamously anti lgbtq.”

It took Pratt a few days to respond — enough days for his fellow Parks and Rec alum Rob Lowe to get into his own Twitter-related controversy — but on Monday, on an Instagram story caught by IndieWire, he finally did.

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth,” Pratt wrote. “I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

