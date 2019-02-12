Last week, Chris Pratt was doing his Lego Movie 2 press rounds, casually telling Stephen Colbert all about his beloved church. He was probably pretty surprised when his ode to his place of worship was challenged by Ellen Page. The actress went on Twitter to helpfully point that Pratt’s church is, in her words, “infamously anti lgbtq.”
It took Pratt a few days to respond — enough days for his fellow Parks and Rec alum Rob Lowe to get into his own Twitter-related controversy — but on Monday, on an Instagram story caught by IndieWire, he finally did.
“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth,” Pratt wrote. “I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”
More socialism, less religion is the prescription for a better America. What good does a belief in an imaginary supernatural being or spirit do for our society?
Right, we just swap an imaginary supernatural being for very real tyrants. Both types worship, just at different altars; it’s either God or Government. If the choice is between God or a Gulag then I’ll gladly take the space zombie.
Yeah, all those Nordic Model countries with their gulags…
Remind me, who is the current dictator ruling Canada? The UK?
Yeah, socialism in the DEVELOPING world is often associated with corruption and authoritarianism. Guess what else is often associated with corruption and authoritarianism in the developing world? Capitalism.
If you think the Nordic countries are socialist then you’re highly mistaken. Just because they have high taxes and generous entitlements doesn’t mean they have socialism. A small population pool coupled with homogeneity allows their model to work for them. Not for a massive populace like the US. Guess who pays for those Nordic countries defense (i.e.NATO) I’ll give you a hint, it’s not them.
@Aggro Crag Don’t be an idiot. Any large government body or organization comprised of people and absent of accountability will always have corruption. Regardless of the economic model of the country.
Good for him. Religion is his choice and like every religion it doesnt condone homosexuality, but that doesnt mean hes out gay bashing people. Its such a hypocrisy to say you want people to accept who you are while conversely telling people they cant be themselves. Maybe Ellen Page should write a thousands year old philosophy and then expect people to give it up overnight.
Then Chris Pratt should at least have the balls to own it instead of trying to talk out of both sides of his mouth with that pathetic statement. That his Church technically does not bar its doors and do “gay checks” on anyone trying to enter does not mean they are tolerant or accepting of gay people. They aren’t. And that’s their right, but just acknowledge that and own up to it instead of pretending like it doesn’t exist at all, which is what Chris Pratt did. If he can’t even bother to acknowledge the reality of his own faith than he’s either an idiot or a hypocrite.
“It’s such a hypocrisy to say that you want people to accept who you are while conversely telling them they can’t be themselves.”
Are you serious?
Crann and Aggro Crag you two are about five comments away from fixing religion here! Even with all the anger and profanity, you’re THIS close!
Virtually all Christian religions are anti-gay and anti-women. And as long as religion is around I think it’s important that we recognise that.
The Bible is their go-to book, and it’s pretty specific – homosexual acts are sinful, women are second class citizens, slavery is OK, human sacrifice is fine as long as its to the right God.
I don’t understand people wanting churches to change their attitudes to these things.
Exactly what I’ve been saying about this.
In situations like this, there should just be an automatic loop of that scene from The West Wing.
If you elect to go against something because the Bible tells you so, then you need to go against EVERYTHING the Bible tells you so, not just cherry-pick the ones that suit your own outdated prejudices.
Something, something, woke patrol group think.
Yes, religion can be a dangerous thing for the small minded. But so can seeking out woke causes. Because both contain narrow minded idiots.
Just my .02: if a Jesus type figure did ever exist, I don’t they did felt the way zealots portray them to feel. That dude or dudette was probably like ‘you do you, just don’t be an asshole to those who may feel differently.’
Except that’s pretty much what biblical Jesus said. But Christianity would rather cherry-pick from the “fire and brimstone” Old Testament to justify acting like dickweasles rather than the the New Testament and it’s message to just chill the fuck down.
As an ex-scripture teacher, I think you’re both quite right. Jesus is not who he was made out to be. Not close.
Speaking of narrow minded idiots. How do you equate the gay bashers to the gays getting bashed? The term “woke” means awake and aware of social issues. The word religion means a strict religious doctrine, which has nothing to do with social issues. People kill in the name of religion everyday. Wars are fought over religion.
Learn the difference and stop making false equivalency arguments.
The idea of Hell only appears at the time gentle Jesus meek and mild shows up. The new testament is just as backward as the old testament.
Can I please have this church’s stance on eating shellfish? I believe that is also referenced as an abomination in the same part of the bible?
Insert any other minority into that quote from Chris Pratt’s church. We don’t affirm the black lifestyle and will not allow black people in positions of leadership, paid or unpaid. He is the biggest star in Hollywood right now, since he’s choosing to heavily publicize this hate group, he deserves to have his feet held to the fire. Like most actors, he should’ve just kept his mouth shut, done whatever he wanted while cashing marvel checks, but he had to get those high fives from the faithful.
This. LDS didn’t recognize black people as “pure” until 1978, but they got a free pass for 200 years because religion.
Well, we have to end apartheid . And slow down the nuclear arms race, stop terrorism and world hunger. We have to provide food and shelter for the homeless, and oppose racial discrimination and promote civil rights, while also promoting equal rights for women. We have to encourage a return to traditional moral values. Most importantly, we have to promote general social concern and less materialism in young people.
…Hi, 1993, I have some good news.
Also, what’re traditional moral values and why do I want them? Which tradition? Personally, everything you’ve noted is more ethically than morally encoded. “Traditional moral values” are antithetical to equal rights and discrimination. I’m not, to be clear, saying that any particular segment can’t be for those, but it’s hard to argue that traditions tend to equal repression and reinforcement of a sub-equal norm.
Do you like Phil Collins?
Yes, one of those gay tolerant churches. GTFOH!
They welcome gay people into the church to be strapped to a chair and electrocuted until they’re not gay anymore. What’s the harm?
You guys arguing religion is like that Simpsons episode where Kent Brockman advertises at the commercial break that next week they’ll be tackling “Which is the right God”.
Except where the Simpsons was funny this reads like a small room full of professional farters. Hi Steven.
Welcome to the gas chamber.
Remember folks, it’s self-service here, you have to pump your own gas.