If you felt the entire internet suddenly brace itself, that’s because Chris Pratt has written another Instagram post about his wife, which did not go so great the last time. In honor of Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s birthday, the future Mario churned out another one of his gushing posts. Although, his wording seems to be a little more careful after stirring up controversy back in November when many people felt that Pratt treats Schwarzenegger like she’s a “possession” while also voicing concerns about how his conservative Christian faith treats women.

Here’s what Pratt wrote to celebrate Schwarzenegger’s birthday, and while it is still heavy on the religious overtones, he notably shies away from equating her with a baseball card again. Probably a good call. Via Instagram:

Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other’s lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us. Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!

So far, Pratt’s latest post hasn’t stirred up any controversy after being up for nearly 24 hours. However, the Guardians of the Galaxy star has a fair number of detractors online, which has earned him the title of “Worst Chris.” It’s a nickname that’s been around for a while, but last year, it kicked off a prominent wave on social media that prompted Schwarzenegger to publicly defend her man.

“There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.”

A wife that’s not afraid to battle it out with social media trolls, the worst of the worst? No wonder Pratt can’t stop gushing about her.

