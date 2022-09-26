Chris Rock made Christian Bale laugh so hard on the set of Amsterdam, that The Dark Knight actor actually had to stop hanging out with the comedian between takes or he couldn’t keep it together. According to Bale, Amsterdam director David O. Russell caught him off guard by having the comedian tell him stories, and it was all downhill from there.

“I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup,” Bale told IndieWire. “Then he arrives, and he’s doing some things. … David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn’t know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it.”

However, Bale was laughing so hard that he literally couldn’t get back into character:

“But Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn’t act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock,” Bale said. “So I had to go to him, I went ‘mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt, and I’m forgetting how to be Burt.’”

As Bale explains, he’s not big on socializing on set even when the person doing it is making him giggle so much that he forgets how to act. It’s a real curse when he gets to meet “incredible people” all the time.

“If I get to know people too much, I find I just don’t believe what I’m doing in the scene,” the Thor: Love and Thunder star said.

Amsterdam opens in theaters on October 7, 2022.

(Via IndieWire)