There’s a good chance one of your favorite actors/actresses/pop stars appears in Amsterdam, the new film from director David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, I Heart Huckabees, Three Kings). That is, unless you’re the one person in the world who doesn’t enjoy at least one of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, and Robert De Niro.

Amsterdam is described as “an original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.” Those friends, played by Bale, Robbie, and David Washington, are accused of killing someone, “which is not true,” Bale adds in the trailer above. Later, Robbie says, “This is all turning out to be a lot larger than any of us.”

Amsterdam is one of two films starring Bale coming out in 2022, along with Thor: Love and Thunder, while Robbie can also be seen in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon (December 25) and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie (July 21, 2023). As for David Washington, he leads the cast of True Love (October 6, 2023) from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards. You probably already know what Olyphant, Swift, and especially Rock have been up to.

Amsterdam opens on November 4 (it’s also worth reminding yourself of Russell’s “dark reputation”).